Obituary for Frederick William Delarye

Frederick William Delarye, age 71, of Prior Lake, passed June 26, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m., with a gathering starting at 9 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake.
Woodrow and Bernice (Rautio) Delarye announced the birth of Frederick William born May 15, 1952, in Ishpeming, MI. Raised in Palmer, MI, he could always be found in the racetrack pits, hunting or fishing. After graduating high school, Fred entered the United States Army National Guard. He returned to Palmer, where Fred spent the next 30 years working at the Empire Mine. He also volunteered for the Palmer Fire Dept and Paramedic Service and in the AA Program, both in Michigan and Minnesota, with 44 years of sobriety!
The greatest accomplishments in Fred’s married life were becoming a father to Lindsey, Nathan and then granddaughter Layla. In 2002, He ran into an old acquaintance, Lynn Parkkila. They were married on December 29, 2007. Fred welcomed her children, Nicole (Ryan) Robinson, Stephanie (Kent) Lackie, Andy (Emily) Gonyou and grandchildren, Amelia, and Julian Robinson
Settling in Prior Lake, Fred continued his lifelong passion of hunting and fishing. He obtained a special boiler’s license and went to work full-time for the Prior Lake/Savage ISD and later at St. Michael’s Catholic School. Fred was most happy being around his family, the companionship of his dogs and exploring the countryside from his truck with his copilot Typhoon. The last several years he has faced many health challenges with perseverance and determination.
