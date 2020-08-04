Obituary for Fredrick L. Taylor

Fredrick Leon Taylor, age 86, of Chaska, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior. The visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The inurnment will be private at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the USS Brinkley Bass Association or Life for Youth Camp in Vero Beach, FL.
Fred was born on December 27, 1933 in Flandreau, SD, to Aked and Alice (Raymond) Taylor, one of four children. He was baptized, confirmed and attended school in Flandreau, SD. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1952-1956, aboard the USS Brinkley Bass. On June 22, 1970 he married Barbara Booth in Watertown, SD. He was a meat cutter for over 25 years working at Red Owl and Coopers in Chaska. He also was employed at Carver Heating and Air Conditioning for many years and also at MyPillow for many years. He was a member of the Shakopee American Legion, the Chaska VFW and Eden Prairie Assembly of God Church. He was considered quite the handyman and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed working at Valley Free Evangelical Church in Chaska, reading military books, traveling and helping family and friends whenever he could. He was the sweetest man ever and that smile would light up the darkest room.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Phyllis Pitsenberger.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; children, Shelly (Greg Hollie) Taylor of Brooklyn Center, Lori Taylor of Burnsville, Mike (Kendra Reeves) Lindell of Chaska, Robin (Brian) Schmieg of Victoria, Todd (Cindy) Taylor of Shakopee, Cindy (Bryan) Carlson of Montrose, Amy (Jason) Schmieg of Victoria, John (Tori) Taylor of Chaska; 18 grandchildren, Jeris, Heather, Elizabeth, Charlie, Darren, Sarah, Kyle, Megan, Cassie, Kellie, Madeline, Emily, Ben, Zach, Emily, Jayden, Sydney and Trevin; 11 great grandchildren; his precious dog, Leila; brother, Darrell (Joanne) Taylor of Hugo; sister, Joyce Brumond of White Bear Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
