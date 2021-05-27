Obituary for Frieda (Jabs) Barlage

Frieda (Jabs) Barlage, of Prior Lake passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the age of 88.
Frieda spent her entire life living and working in Scott County and had dedicated her time to the VFW Auxiliary for over fifty years. Even in her passing, Frieda has chosen to help others by generously donating her body to the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Anatomy Bequest Program.
She leaves behind many friends and family members that will fondly remember her as a strong woman –or as she would declare “a stubborn German”.
Frieda is survived by son, Don (Sue) Barlage and daughters, Nancy Barlage & Bonnie Barlage; daughter in Law, Robyn Barlage; fur babies, Rico & Paco; grandchildren, Fritz (Kelly) Barlage, Kate Graves, Mya Lillemon & Lindiwe Xaba; great-grandchildren, Brock, Anika, Charlotte, Malakhai & Lilith.
Preceded in death by father & mother, Fred and Annie Jabs; husband Mike, sons; Ken and Ron and infant daughter.
Everyone who remembers her is asked to celebrate Frieda in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink or reading a good book would be quite appropriate.