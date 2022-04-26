Obituary for Fulton Weckman

Fulton (Lefty) Weckman, age 80, of Shakopee, passed away April 9 after heart surgery in Mesa, AZ where he spent winters.
He is survived by his loving wife and dance partner of 56 years, Marlys (Harris) Weckman. Lefty was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Weckman of Jordan and his sister, Joanne Osbeck. He leaves behind his sister Margaret(Jim) Keating.
Lefty made his name as an accomplished left-handed pitcher playing baseball in high school, college (U of MN -Gophers) and town teams. He will be remembered as an outstanding athlete, playing multiple sports in high school as well as showing off water skiing at 70 years old. He was the favorite dad who played basketball with neighbor kids, hunted with nephews, coached his children’s teams and was at every event for his children and grandchildren.
Lefty lived a wonderful, full and adventurous life and his legacy will live on through his children, Steve(Deanna) Weckman, Ann(Mike) Leisen, and Kris(Paul) Hannasch; as well as his nine grandchildren, Nick, Emily, Megan, Matthew, Abby, Erik, Ashley, Jake, and Hannah.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Shakopee VFW on June 11 from 4 to 10 p.m. including a band for those who enjoy dancing as much as Lefty did!