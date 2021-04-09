Obituary for G. Lawrence Worm

G. Lawrence "Sonny" Worm was born December 26, 1931 in Shakopee to Lawrence and Apollonia (nee Vogel) Worm. He died March 31, 2021 at The Sheridan at Park Ridge.
After proudly serving his country during the Korean war, Larry returned to his hometown of Shakopee, where he completed his business education at the University of Minnesota. He married his beloved wife, Evelyn (Smith) on October 5,1957 and settled in the Chicago land area to begin his 41-year career as a public accountant with Price Waterhouse Coopers. During his time living in the Northwest suburbs, he successfully supported his family as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Larry enjoyed traveling the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean and spending time with family, neighbors, and friends, playing card games, gardening, and making short work of the Sunday crossword puzzles.
Larry is survived by his children, Karen Hartnett and Ken (Lupe) Worm; his grandchildren, Michael Olandese, Scott Hartnett, Shane Hartnett and Daniel Worm and by many nieces and nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn H. (nee Smith) Worm; his siblings, Susan Niewind, Lawrence Worm, Philomene Worm, Clara Worm, Rita Havigan, Rosa Worm and Cecilia Worm.
Visitation was Friday, April 9 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, from 9 a.m. until the time of mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart and Stroke Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Funeral information and condolences
www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.