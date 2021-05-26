Obituary for Gabrielle O. Horner

Gabrielle "Ellie" Olivia Horner, age 15, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Gabrielle was born on November 11, 2005, in Edina, the daughter of Nicole Randall and Cody Horner.
Ellie is survived by her mother, Nicole Randall; father, Cody (Jodie) Horner; brothers, Zach (girlfriend, Arran), and Ethan; step-brother, Andrew; grandparents, Diana "Maun" Randall, Steve and Jan Horner, Gail Horner, Roxanne and Al Glover, John Millard; many special aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her loving dog, Henry.
Ellie was preceded in death by her grandpa, Richard "Dick" Randall.
Our hearts are broken without her in our world. To say she was a sassy, spunky girl, would be a major understatement. She was a girl who knew exactly what she wanted and was always up for an adventure. This sense of adventure was channeled in some of her artistic expressions; she loved to draw, paint, and also was a very talented baker. She loved to sing and dance, often practicing the ones she saw on TikTok. And while she never shied away from giving someone a hard time in the name of fun, she also had one of the most tender, kind hearts. Her thoughtfulness and ability to be inclusive often touched many. Her kind and gentle soul had given her the uncanny ability to be a whisperer to babies and animals. She had the sweetest bond with her dog Henry, and even as a mini goldendoodle, he is among those who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be Friday, May 28, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of her life at 11 a.m., all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage. Interment Woodside Cemetery, Shorewood, MN. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at