Obituary for Gail G. Johnson

Gail Gordine (Buttel) Johnson, age 89, of Chaska, died on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Funeral Services are pending please visit www.bertasfh.com for updated service information.
Gail was born June 28, 1932 in Norwich, KS to Wayne and Lillie (Loomis) Buttel, one of three children. She was confirmed at the Methodist Church, Norwich and graduated from Wichita East High School, Wichita, KS in 1952. She then attended Friends University in Wichita.
On October 30, 1954 she married Arnold Johnson at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS. They had two daughters; E. Lucille and Gail. Gail moved to Chaska, with her husband, Arnold from Lincoln, NE. It was there that they added another daughter, Karen.
Gail worked at Murphys Landing, Shakopee for nine years and also Little Six in Shakopee for three years. She graciously volunteered at Auburn Manor and Auburn Courts, Chaska, as well as did fundraising for the Institute of Logopedics. She was a big part of the United Cerebral Palsy of MN, also participating in the telethons in Minnesota. She facilitated parent groups and was on the board of Gillette Childrens Hospital in Minneapolis. She enjoyed scrabble, cribbage, classic movies and was quite a movie buff. Her husband Arnold died in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold, twin brother, Charles Buttel and sister, Darlynn Olmstead.
Survivors include her daughters, E. Lucille Johnson of Pulaski, TN, Gail Lipe of Chaska, Karen (Steve) DuBois of Eagan; grandchildren, Jamie Joy (Stephen) Bennett, Mathew (Star) Lipe, Robin Buzzeo (Billy Raim), Spencer Lipe; 11 great-grandchildren; bonus family, Dena and Derek Braith; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.