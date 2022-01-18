Obituary for Gail Smokovitz

Gail Joan Smokovitz, 70, of Savage, MN, formerly of Saginaw, MI, passed away on January 12, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 21, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake, MN, starting at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will take place before the mass from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. Gail was a lifelong advocate for public health. In honor of her vocation, the Smokovitz family requests that all attendees wear masks.
Caring, selfless, and compassionate, Gail will be greatly missed by her husband, David Smokovitz; children, Jacob (Brittany Mammenga) Smokovitz, Joshua (Laura Holzner) Smokovitz; grandson, Walter Smokovitz; siblings, Jean and Bob McNamara of Birch Run, MI, Mary Kay Kunitser of Bay City, MI, and Ruth and Pete Markey of Saginaw, MI; and sisters-in-law Margaret and Dennis Alberts of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Teresa and Greg Mulawa of Rochester, MI, and Mary Ellen and Rick Tonis of Birmingham, MI.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mildred (Schaffer) Kunitser; her brother, Lee Kunister; and her nephew, Ryan Peter Markey.
Flowers, cards, and memorial contributions to charity are all welcome. In remembrance of Gail’s life and her passion for horses, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to one of the local equine rescue organizations below. For those websites that use PayPal, please type “In memory of Gail Smokovitz” in the “Instructions to the seller” area.
Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation - Zimmerman, MN - https://mnhoovedanimalrescue.org/donate/
This Old Horse - Hastings, MN - https://www.thisoldhorse.org/donate
Farmaste Animal Sanctuary - Lindstrom, MN - https://www.farmaste.org/give
Healing Hearts & Hooves - Webster, MN - https://healingheartsandhooves.net/how-you-can-help
CANTER Minnesota - Prior Lake, MN - https://canterusa.org/minnesota/#donate
Share a message with Gail’s family at www.BallardSunderFuneral.com