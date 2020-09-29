Obituary for Gale L. Fink

Gale L. Fink, age 73 of Shakopee passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Gale was born on May 2, 1947 in Huron, South Dakota the son of Roland and Hazel (Cosby) Fink.
Gale enjoyed fishing, especially for bass and would catch and release. He loved classic cars and heading to different car shows in his 1964 red Impala with his wife, Shirley. Gale built a garage and turned it into a 50’s and 60’s memorabilia spot where he had jukeboxes, checkered floors, booths and other collections.
Gale is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Jerry (Wendy); brother, Darrel (Valerie); sister-in-law, Patty.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Hazel; brother, Bruce.
Services will be held at a later date.
