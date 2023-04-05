Obituary for Galen G. George

Galen G. “Gater” George, age 71, of New Prague, died unexpectedly at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital New Prague on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Gater was born on April 2, 1951 in Winfield, KS to Harold Gene and Molly (Larsson) George. He grew up in the the Wichita area, served in the US Army and returned to Wichita before finally settling in New Prague about 10 years ago. He was a favorite and beloved employee of Mystic Lake Casino. Gater loved everything that had to do with motorcycles and motorized vehicles. He had an impressive model car collection, boasting somewhere between 300-500 cars. His greatest love was riding motorcycles and would ride whenever possible. He passed that love onto his niece, encouraging her to get her permit so they could ride together! His nieces and nephews and sister became all-important to him and they returned to him, the love he gave to them. His gentle countenance will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gater is survived by his sister, Cheryl Parks of New Prague; brother, Edwin George of Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Charlien Cook of New Prague, Tammitha (Daniel) Upperman of New Prague, Laura Parks of New Prague, Richard Parks, II of New Prague, Robert Parks of Kansas; great-nieces and -nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Richard Parks.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Memorial Park late this summer. Date to be determined.