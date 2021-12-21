Obituary for Gary A. Swenson

Gary A. Swenson, age 77, of Monticello, formerly of Clearwater and Shakopee, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Gary Alan Swenson was born September 20, 1944 in Rochester to David and Dorothy (Sibley) Swenson. He grew up in Rochester, graduating from John Marshall High School. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a degree in Engineering. He enrolled in the US Army and was stationed in Alaska. He was united in marriage to Barbara Burkel in Green Bay on May 30, 1967 during a private ceremony; the wedding celebration was held a month earlier without him as the Army did not authorize leave for his wedding. Gary and Barb started their family in Alaska, prior to moving to Rochester, Austin, Shakopee and Prior Lake. Gary worked at CertainTeed in Shakopee for many years. Upon his retirement, Gary and Barb built a new home in place of their cabin on Limestone Lake near Clearwater. They lived there until October of 2020, when they moved to Monticello and their daughter and son-in-law purchased the lake home. In retirement, Gary drove propane deliveries for Ferrell Gas and mowed lawn for Albion Ridges. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching the Minnesota Vikings, playing Bingo with Barb, and spending winters in Arizona. He loved the time he was able to spend with his close friends and family. His true pride and joy were his grandchildren.
Gary was a 17 year survivor of non-hodgkin's lymphoma and spent time at the Gift of Life Transplant House. He died one day prior to his wife in the same hospital room, both of them died as a result of Covid-19 under the tender care of the Abbott-Nortwestern hospital staff.
Gary is survived by his children, Coreen (Joe) Lenzmeier of Clearwater and Jennifer (Bruce) Russo of New Prague; six grandchildren, Jacob (Kalei), Grace and Sophia Lenzmeier, Max, Zoe and Zeke Russo; great-grandson, Isaac Lenzmeier; and sisters, Pat Hoven, Carol (John) Klag, Diana (Mark) Friemann and Marilyn (Jim) Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private committal ceremony with military honors will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester.
Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale.