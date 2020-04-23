Obituary for Gary B. Knowlton

Gary Brent Knowlton, entered into rest with our Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Holms Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL.
Our Father was born on January 15, 1941 in Austin, MN to Lyle, a Hormel laborer and Rosella (Bothun) Knowlton, a homemaker. He came from a family of seven children with little money, but lots of love. Dad graduated from Austin High School in 1959. He participated on the High School Varsity Golf Team and served as Captain.
Dad went onto college at University of Minnesota and majored in Business Administration and graduated in four years. During his time at College he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity along with his older brother Bob Knowlton. He worked hard to fund his college education and was dedicated toward success.
Dad was a very lucky man in the love category. On November 21, 1961 Dad married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Mary Charlotte Stevens. After graduation, Dad and Mom moved to Milwaukee, WI in 1963 where they continued growing their family while Dad worked for American Can. Dad and Mom raised two wonderful children. Nothing was more important to him than his family. He loved his role as husband to Mary for 55 years and father to Bill and Steve. Dad and Mom enjoyed their life together, their daily walks, boating and enjoying friends. They always made time for the family and hosted many family get-togethers at our home on Prior Lake.
Dad was kind, smart and a strong business man his career spanned numerous executive roles at American Can, Hunts Ketchup, Government-Dept of Commerce, Green Giant, Norex, Snyder Brothers, Federal Tool and Corporate Controller at AON. He technically retired in 2001, yet he continued to work as a CPA in Punta Gorda, Florida until just two years ago when he moved to Cocoa Beach.
Our Father had many passions. Besides spending time with his family, he loved running. Dad ran in over 40 marathons, including Grandmas, Twin Cities and the Chicago Marathon. Boating was another hobby that Dad loved. As we grew up on Prior Lake, we remember all the fun we had on the water with family and friends, of which many learned how to water ski under dads training. Other things that our Father enjoyed was playing tennis, running with us and friends, coaching Bill and Steve in Basketball for P.L.AY, spending hours reading or working on the house, spending time at Lanesboro with family, and daily walks.
Even though our Father was very dedicated to his work, Dad always found time to give back to the community through organizations. Dad served at the Presbyterian Church helping the homeless in the community. Our cousins often spent summers at our house while they were employed at Federal Tool or the Dairy Queen that we owned from 1981 to 1989. Dad had an incredible dry sense of humor which helped during tense situations. He was always a rock for our family. We were the luckiest sons of such wonderful parents who always supported our goals and dreams.
Survivors include his sons, Bill Knowlton (Rochester, MN) and Steve Knowlton (Cocoa Beach, FL); his brother, Robert Knowlton (Joan); sister, Carol Knowlton Warfield; sister-in-law, Nancy Knowlton and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Dad was met in Heaven by Jesus and our mother, Mary, his parents Lyle and Rose Knowlton, his brother Richard and sisters Marjorie (Anderson), Mary Jane (Flannery), and Susan (Haaland).
Memorials may be designated to helping the less fortunate or the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life to honor our dad will be held at a later date hopefully this summer in Ellendale, MN.