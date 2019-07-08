Obituary for Gary Bachinski

Gary Bachinski, of Jordan, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, at the age of 68.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 First Street W, Jordan. Rev. Eugene Theisen will preside. Interment at St. John. Calvary Cemetery.
On August 19, 1950, Gary's story began in the rural farming community of Kimball, MN. After having spent his early childhood years in North Kingston, the young Bachinski Clan ventured southward, ultimately settling on a hilltop farm overlooking downtown Jordan.
It was there that the eldest son of George and Josephine Bachinski developed into the All-American Renaissance man that captivated so many. The gifted musician and songwriter, the prolific jokester, the blush-inducing pundit, and the ferociously-independent free spirit who inspired emulation in all who knew him. A man who could disarm you with his razor-sharp wit, crack even the hardest of frowns with his irresistible sense of humor, or reassure the lost with his extraordinarily wise counsel.
And while his loved ones grieve over the cavern created by his absence, they take solace in knowing that they were blessed to have been able to walk in his shadow. Comforted by having been fortunate enough to have enjoyed the favor of a man so supremely genuine, incomparably selfless, and unwaveringly loyal.
Gary is survived by his sons, Shawn (Erica Shepard) Bachinski, Eric (Angela) Bachinski; grandson, Zane Bishop; mother, Josephine “Jo” Bachinski; siblings, Georgia (Andy) Rehbein, Donna Heitz, Ken (Cindy Meyer) Bachinski, Dan Bachinski, Linda (Jim) Janovsky, Paula (Carl Johnson) Bachinski; along with numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Bachinski.
