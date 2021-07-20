Obituary for Gary D. Boyle

Gary Donald Boyle, age 79, of Chaska, formerly of Chanhassen, died at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 26, 11 a.m., with family receiving friends at 10 a.m. all at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior. A celebration of life gathering will take place at the Chanhassen American Legion, 290 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen, following the service.
Gary was born August 30, 1941 in Casper, WY to Levi and Vera (Weatherholt) Boyle, the younger of two sons. He graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, WY the class of 1959 and a graduate from the University of Wyoming. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. On December 31, 1959 he married Kay Shuman. They had two children. In 2001 Gary retired from General Mills after 35 years. After retirement he worked at the Chanhassen American Legion, where he was also a member and Past Commander. He was also a member of the Chanhassen Lions for many years. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed family vacations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Vera Boyle, and brother, William.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kay of 62 years; children, Debbie Boyle of Chanhassen, Mike (Nancy) Boyle of Chaska; grandchildren, Jack, Jameson and Jaylyn; Neil and Nici Boyle of San Diego, CA, Kenny and Kristi Boyle of St. George, UT, Eric and Sheilagh (Boyle) Menck of Anchorage, AK, Don and Kathy Boyle of Anchorage, AK, Wandy Thomas of Anchorage, AK.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors: https://jah4ww.funraise.org/fundraiser/inlovingmemory-garyboyle
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.