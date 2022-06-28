Obituary for Gary D. Raasch

Gary D. Raasch, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his four living children on June 22, 2022.
Born in Morris, MN, he earned a baseball scholarship to University of Minnesota and fell for Shakopee native Sally Nevin, whom he married after a whirlwind courtship in 1963.
With eyes bluer than a Minnesota lake and a shock of red hair that earned him the lifelong moniker, Red, Garys openhearted charisma, bone-dry wit, and wry smile drew everyone to his warmth like a bonfire.
Firstborn of Les and Marian Raasch, Gary grew up fishing, hunting, and lake swimming with his three brothers and sister, and enjoyed taking the train to Cyrus to visit his grandparents and work the family farm.
A standout athlete, Gary earned a baseball scholarship to University of Minnesota after he cracked his skull and had to abandon his football scholarship to UofM Duluth. Too late for the dorms, Gary scored a bunk at the Minneapolis Fire Department, where the fiery redhead felt right at home.
Gary would soon find his forever flame in young Sally, who walked into Stub & Herbs, where Gary was moonlighting as a bartender, on the arm of someone else -- and walked out with Red Raasch on her mind. They were married eight months later.
Garys work ethic and magnetic personality made him a natural at sales, and he was soon scooped up by the Pillsbury Company. As the family was expanding to welcome five children, Garys talent for business and ability to inspire others earned him rising positions all over the upper Midwest.
Settling in Michigan, Red and Sal bought a house on a lake. Those were fun years for the family, with Sal presiding over the grill and winning Sweet Adeline competitions, Gary pulling the kids behind the boat, taking up photography and listening to outlaw country -- and both of them literally running across fields to cheer on their kids in sports, band, and school plays.
When the kids graduated and had kids of their own, the time was right to return to the family seat of Minnesota. They enjoyed trips to Florida and upper Michigan with their kids and grandkids, but it was the day-to-day visits of friends and family stopping by the house that gave them the most joy.
A lover of nature, Gary was obsessed with watching the weather and cardinals outside the kitchen window. He could spot a hawk in a tree 100 yards away an acuity he could have used to fell wild geese on his annual hunting trips with his dad and brothers. Instead, Gary preferred to lie on his back in a field, look up at the sky, and watch them fly.
Gary is survived by his children Amy Raasch, Jill (Myron) Serbay, Molly (Joe) Contos, and John Raasch; grandchildren Jackie Serbay (Gino Pulice), and Jake, Dean, Drew, and Megan Contos. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses: Connie Raasch, Kathy Raasch, Don (Syl) Raasch, Sandy (Dan) Haugen, dear friend Tyanne (Ken) Breimhorst, countless relatives and friends, his beloved dog, Lyla. He is preceded in death by wife Sally, daughter Tammy, parents Les and Marian Raasch, and brothers Dick and Ron Raasch.
Visitation took place Monday, June 27, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at The Parish of St. Joachim & Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Catholic Cemetery in Shakopee.
Donations in Gary's memory may be made to Secondhand Hounds (secondhandhounds.org) or Angela Hospice (angelahospice.org).
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.