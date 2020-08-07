Obituary for Gary P. Hoehn

Gary P. Hoehn, age 75, of rural Henderson, died suddenly at the Northern Acres Resort Deer River, MN on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Gary was born on July 31, 1945 to Donald and Myrtle (Block) Hoehn in St. Peter, MN. He grew up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School in 1963. During his junior and senior years, he secured two state heavyweight wrestling championship titles, but more importantly, he met the love of his life Laurrie Carlson.
He served in the US Army 101st Airborne Division 1964-1966. After being honorably discharged he married Laurrie on November 26, 1966 in Hopkins and continued his education at University of North Dakota on a full football scholarship. They began their family in Chanhassen later moving to Chaska and finally Henderson. Each house was meticulously built by Gary. He was a successful private residential builder, but also did commercial work for NFI. Gary was still working at the time of his death. Retirement was never on his radar since he enjoyed his work and not once showed signs of his age or slowing down.
Gary's favorite things were spending time with his close-knit family, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, dogs and year-round fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laurrie; daughters, Angela (Michael) Schultz of Waconia and Kirsti Mega Hoehn and her husband, Lenny Russo of St. Paul; grandchildren, Hannah (Austin) Fuller and Justin Schultz; sister, Nancy (Jim) Thomas of St. Francis, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Gary's life will be September 27, 2 to 6 p.m. at Edgewood Farms, 32112 Scenic Byway Rd. Henderson, MN, 56044.