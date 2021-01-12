Obituary for Gary R. Riba

Gary Ray Riba, age 80, of Chaska, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Friendship Manor Care Center in Shakopee.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska. Due to Covid-19 there will be a Celebration of Gary’s Life at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Victoria, with the inurnment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska, at a later date.
Gary was born December 25, 1940 in Appleton, MN, to Ray and Ramona (Beyer) Riba, the oldest of three sons. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. He graduated from Graceville High School in 1959 and attended Wahpeton State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND. Gary married Mary Jane Lange on October 21, 1961 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chokio, MN. They had two sons. They were past owners and publishers of the Chokio Review from 1967 – 1968 in Chokio. Gary and Jane have been residents of Chaska since 1976 and Gary was proprietor of Riba’s Printing and Office Supply until 1988. He then went to work at Nordic Track for 7 years and retired in 2012 after providing a self-employed courier service. He has been a member of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Victoria for the past 11 years and loved singing in the choir. He had been a member of the Chaska Lions since 1976 and also enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jane; sons, Cory of Chaska, Todd (Dawn) of Chaska; grandsons, Alexander and Derek; brothers, Brad of Sartell, Kevin (Debra) of Minneapolis; -in-laws, Doris Johnson of Ortonville, Marvin (Audrey) Lange of Sun City West, AZ; nieces and nephews, Robert Lange, Teresa (Joel) Reinhard, Timothy (Penny) Lange, Carol (Gary) Lange, Kevin (Lisa) Johnson, Steve (Holly) Johnson, Nick (Karen) Riba, Katie (Brad) Hilger, Chris (Tara) Riba, great nieces and nephews and many friends.
