Obituary for Gary Riffe

Gary Riffe, 73, of Savage, (formerly Jamestown, ND) died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina after suffering from an amyloid stroke.
Gary Michael Riffe was born on September 18, 1946 in Spearfish, SD, to George and Dorothy (McKnight) Riffe. When Gary was five years old, his family moved to Roseburg, OR, where Gary graduated from Roseburg high school. After graduating, he moved to Alcester, SD and attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux Falls, SD. While attending college, Gary enlisted in the National Guard and soon after, he met the love of his life, Jill Carlson. They were married on July 20, 1968 in Hamill, SD. After marrying, they moved to Jamestown, ND.
Due to job positions, Gary and Jill did not stay in one location for too long. They found themselves in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota and then finally settled in Jamestown, North Dakota in 1977, when Gary began his final career at Hi-Acres Manor Nursing Center (now Eventide). He owned and operated Hi-Acres Manor until his retirement in 2009. Somewhere in there they managed to raise four children.
Gary was a servant. To take on so many roles, made one wonder if he had superhuman powers. He was a husband, dad, grandfather, friend. He took on the roles of salesman, Nursing Home Administrator, past president of the local Rotary Club International (Paul Harris Fellow), Chamber of Commerce, and National Board of Nursing Home Directors. He was actively involved in state and national long term care education as a Certified Fellow and past president of the ACHCA. He served on the Unison Bank board, a Jimmie Booster club member, and a current member of the Board of Regents at Trinity Bible College and grad school, Ellendale, ND. He also sang with the Jamestown Choralaires. He served his country for 31 years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Gary served in each of these capacities, because it meant building relationships. It has been said again and again, Gary never knew a stranger, because what was important to him was people. From the 42 years he served as an administrator at Hi-Acres Manor to the various roles he took on in the community and as an active member of First Assembly of God church where he served as a deacon, treasurer, leader in children's ministries, Sunday School teacher, and a small group ministries leader, Gary focused on building relationships through each and every interaction he made.
Gary did not have a temper and was incredibly patient. This was evident in the many times he learned of one of his children denting a vehicle (more times than he would like to count) or learning of their making poor choices along the way, he always embraced each child or family member tightly and loved each through the incident. His heavenly Father lived through Gary in each reaction/interaction he had, and because of his devotion to our Maker, we see a glimpse of the unconditional love God has for each of us. He rose early each morning and faithfully spent time in prayer for his children and extended family and friends.
Gary loved sports at all levels, professional, college, high school and whatever level his grandchildren were playing. He ran, biked, played golf and loved playing pickleball. He also loved classic cars, especially his 54 Chevy. He and Jill traveled often and had only two of the fifty states left to visit.
Gary wasn’t perfect, but he was obedient to our loving Savior. He was a warm, gentle spirit, servant-leader to many, a man of integrity, honesty, compassion and a fervent prayer warrior. He leaves behind a legacy of what it means to love people. He did this by following his life verse, Proverbs 3:5,6, daily, Trusting in the Lord with ALL his heart, leaning not on his own understanding, but in ALL his ways acknowledging Christ, who straightened each path. Gary lives on in each of us, because of who he chose to model here on earth. As God loves each and every one of us, Gary took it upon himself to reflect that love which comes from John 15:13, Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends. Gary chose to do this each and every day.
Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jill Riffe; children, Shaun (Andrea) Riffe, St. Paul, MN, Heidi (Kent) Gustafson, Sauk Centre, MN, Allison (Chuck) Eicher, Savage, MN, and Brandon (RaNay) Riffe, Republic, MO; grandchildren, Christian and Kennedy Riffe, Finley and Karli Gustafson, Natalie, William, and Matthew Eicher, and Lucas and Leighton Riffe; sisters, Lynette (David) Larson, Kirkland, WA, Milicent (Dan) Nelson, Kirkland, WA, and Yvonne (Chris) Riffe-Ebertz, Bismarck, ND; sisters-in-law, Brenda VanGaalen, Lethbridge, AB; Eileen (Ron) Swank, Crystal Lake, IL; and Yvonne McCann, Rapid City, SD; his mother-in-law, Joyce Carlson, Batavia, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Riffe; step-mother, Phyllis Riffe; grandparents; brothers-in-law, Bennett Carlson and Kenneth VanGaalen; and father-in-law, Lynus Carlson.
Memorials preferred to Convoy of Hope, P.O. Box 1125, Springfield, MO 65801 or Trinity Bible College & Graduate School, Attn: Business Office, 50 Sixth Avenue South, Ellendale, ND 58436.
Visitation will be from 9-11 AM, followed by a funeral at 11 AM, Monday, November 25, 2019, at Eden Prairie Assembly of God, 16591 Duck Lake Trail, Eden Prairie, MN. Interment will be at 10:45 AM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Assembly Area 3, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
Arrangements are with Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield, MN. www.biermanfuneralhome.com