Obituary for Gary Schmitz

Gary Schmitz age 67 of Chaska passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Auburn Manor in Chaska.
Private Family Graveside service will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Chaska.
Gary was born January 15, 1953 in Waconia the son of Wilfred and Sally (Louis) Schmitz. He was baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. When Gary was 5 years old, his family moved to Cologne. He was confirmed in the faith at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Cologne. Gary was a graduate of the Waconia High School.
Gary was united in marriage with Barbara Luthy on December 14, 1974 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. This union was blessed with children Derek and Jaclyn. Gary and Barb lived in Waconia a short time prior to making their family home in Augusta Township. Gary had worked as a machinist for Jonaco Machine in Chaska.
Gary loved to be outdoors. Around his home he spent countless hours in his garden and taking care of his lawn. Gary enjoyed time in the boat fishing and riding for endless miles on his motorcycle. He was a lover of music, especially classic and heavy metal rock.
Gary was a very hard working person at work and at home. He’ll be remembered for being a reserved man of few words. His family saw him as a pillar of strength that cared for everyone.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Sally Schmitz; wife, Barbara Schmitz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clinton and Dorothy Luthy; brothers-in-law, Lynn Luthy and Craig Luthy.
Gary is survived by his loving family: son, Derek (Kristen) Schmitz of Chaska; daughter, Jaclyn (Ricky) Relander of Aitkin; granddaughters, Emma and Hadley Schmitz; sisters and brothers, Jean (Francis) Martinson of Cologne, Ken (Judy) Schmitz of Colorado, Steve (Joan) Schmtiz of St. Bonifacius, Jane (Leon) Corpus of Mound, Theresa (Mark) Willems of Cologne; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
