Obituary for Gary Skartvedt

Gary Skartvedt, age 85, passed away on January 3, 2020 at Auburn Manor in Chaska.
Gary was born in North Dakota, but spent most of his growing up years in St. Louis Park. After serving four years in the Navy, he settled back in the states in Hamel, MN where he and his wife raised their family. Gary worked as a tool and dye maker for 30+ years in Loretto, MN. Gary and his wife then retired to their lake home on Rice Lake in Eden Valley, MN. Gary's favorite past times were fishing, working in his work shop and spending time with his three grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Wanetta; his children, Kim Rademacher (Jim), and Jody Elsen (Jeff); brothers, John (Linda) and Bob (Dori); and grandchildren, Michael Rademacher and Madison and Rachel Elsen.
A service at Fort Snelling will be held at a later date to honor Garys life and service. All memorials can to sent to Auburn Manor at 501 Oak St, Chaska.