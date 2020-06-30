Obituary for Gary W. Harmon

Gary W. Harmon, age 64, of Chanhassen, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was born February 18, 1956 in Richmond, CA to Royce and Lydia (Juntunen) Harmon. His early years were spent growing up in Richmond and Vallejo, CA. His family moved to Minnesota where Gary graduated from Dilworth High School in 1974. Gary enlisted with the Airforce in 1976 and was honorably discharged in 1983. Gary graduated from NDSU in Fargo, ND in 1982. Gary worked as CFO/Accounting Manager for Hennepin County Social Services for 20+ years.
Gary loved his boys and coached many of his son’s youth sports teams in Chanhassen. He loved his family and loved to travel. Gary loved to laugh and make others laugh and smile.
He leaves his beloved wife of 40 years, Patricia (Schock) Harmon his three sons Scott Harmon, Tony (Ariana) Harmon and Justin Harmon. He is survived by his mother Lydia Harmon, brothers Tom (Jane) Harmon and Richard Harmon along with many other relatives and close friends.
Gary is preceded in death by his father Royce Harmon Sr. and his brother Royce Harmon Jr. Private Funeral Services were held on June 18 at Huber Funeral Home in Eden Prairie.
