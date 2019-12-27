Obituary for Gary Wing

Memorial Services will be held for Gary Wing, age 81, of Motley, MN on Monday, December 30 at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, MN with Sam Salo officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Gary Wayne Wing was born on January 24, 1938 to Lloyd and Dorothy (Leinen) Wing in Fulda, MN. He attended Verndale High School, graduating with the class of 1957. After school, he began his career at AT&T as an Installation Technician. In 1961, Gary was drafted into the United States Army, and honorably served his country until his discharge in 1963.
Gary loved spending time with his family. He had a great passion for hunting and fishing, traveling to places like Canada, and the Arctic Circle. He also enjoyed camping, woodworking, and could sit for hours and visit.
On December 22, 2019, Gary passed away surrounded by his family. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Preceding Gary in death are his parents: Lloyd and Dorothy Wing; and wife, Delores Bobbi Wing.
Gary is survived by his special friend, Janice Fallon; daughter, Gina (John) Young; son, Jeff Wing; grandchildren, Alec, Joshua, Brandon (Abby), Cody (Josie), and Mikayla; great-grandchild, Rowyn; sisters, Carol (Kenny) Jansen;
Judy (Gordon) Prairie; Julie (Rich) Wambolt; and Patty (Jerry-Latte) Wendorf; many other relatives and a host of friends.
