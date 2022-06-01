Obituary for Gayl E.Madigan

Gayl Elizabeth Madigan, passed away on Sunday, March 20 from complications from a heart attack at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Gayl was born on November 4, 1949 to Alvira Holtz and Robert Madigan. Gayl received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Individual Criminal Justice from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in 1977. She worked for many years at the Minnesota Women’s Correctional Facility in Shakopee as well as the Veterans Administration. Gayl was a active member of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church and volunteered at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Flowers were a passion of hers along with extensive travel around the world.
Gayl was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles along with many cousins.
She is survived by her brother, Tom Madigan (Sandee); her nephew, Joshua Madigan (Janelle); step-niece, Patricia Daniels (Erkki) and three grandnieces, Hazel Daniels, Juniper and Josie Madigan.
There will be no memorial service for Gayl. The family asks that any donations in her honor be directed to the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum at https://arb.umn.edu/support/experience-joy-giving