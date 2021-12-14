Obituary for Gaylen R. Case

Gaylen Richard Case, age 82, of Shakopee, died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Gaylen was born on May 17, 1939, in Spencer, IA, the son of Harold and Irene (Flipsey) Case. He attended Shakopee High School and graduated in 1957. Then he attended two years General College at the University of Minnesota. He graduated from Mankato State fall quarter of 1962. Gaylen served his country as a Sargent in the Armed Forces Reserve of the United States Army from February 1962 to February 1969.
Gaylen was united in marriage to Donna Hotzler on August 1, 1964 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in North Mankato, MN. After their marriage the couple lived in Shakopee. During this time Gaylen worked for Community Credit, was Vice President of Carver County State Bank of Chaska, he continued to sell insurance before retirement. Upon his retirement Gaylen and Donna took several bus tours that allowed them to travel thru the US. Gaylen loved the family fishing trips each summer, to Battle Lake MN. Gaylen had a passion for woodworking, as shown by his many pieces he created for Church and family members. Gaylen was active in the community and was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Shakopee, where he served as Deacon, Elder and Treasurer. He was also involved with the Shakopee and Chaska Chamber and Rotary Club. Gaylen made it a priority to be at his grandsons many activities, which included many football and basketball games, he rarely missed any of them. Gaylen had a sincere love for his family and friends and it showed whether snow blowing out a neighbor's driveway or taking them to a scheduled Dr. Appointment.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; children, Kevin (Gwen), and Julie Aardahl; grandchildren, Evan and Ethan Case, Caleb and Joshua Aardahl; brothers, James (Judy), Russell; and sister-in-law, Bernice Case. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronnie and Donald; sister-in-law, Debbie Case.
Visitation Saturday, December 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., all held at First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Road, Shakopee. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to The Gideons International; MN Military Appreciation Fund; or MN DAV.