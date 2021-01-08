Obituary for Gene D. Mullins

Gene D. Mullins, age 51, of Prior Lake, sadly left behind his family on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. He fought a valiant fight against cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held honoring Gene on Friday, January 15, at 11 am, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Masks are required. Guests can arrive after 10:30 a.m. and immediately be seated in the church or join by visiting stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the live stream tab. Father Tom Walker will preside and his children will be the urn bearers. Gene will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are preferred and can be distributed to St. Judes Children Hospital or Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in Genes memory.
Eugene Daniel was born on June 22, 1969, in Kenton, OH, to John Thomas and Pamela M. (Beltz) Mullins and big brother to Julie. Gene was in the first grade when his family moved north to Bloomington, MN. Gene enjoyed spending his days with the neighborhood kids creating memories, playing outside, and partaking in Americans favorite past time of baseball. These same neighbors also enjoyed packing up their tents and exploring Minnesota State Parks. The Mullins family may have moved to Minnesota, but they always remained true to their hearts being avid Ohio State fans. Gene and his family loved cheering on their team in the stands or gathering in the living room, over the years. At the age of 14, Gene and three other friends took a strong interest in golf. At 6 a.m., these four friends were the first on the course, and all sporting matching golf club sets. What is more ironic, these same four friends took the same career path.
Gene graduated from Kennedy High School in 1987, where he participated in tennis and basketball. Gene furthered his education at St. Cloud State University earning a finance degree, in 1992. Gene took an internship with Joe and Mark Theis at IDS (now known as Ameriprise Financial). He spent the next 30 plus years with this company, as a certified financial planner. Gene was so dedicated and committed to his clients.
The best chapter for Gene was being a husband and father. It was in college, he met Tiffani Schammel, who lived next door. This love story began and on September 10, 1994, at Our Lady of the Lake, in Mound, MN, they sealed their vow to each with a kiss. Gene and Tiffani built a home in Prior Lake, where they raised three children, Nicholas, Hayley, and Matthew. Genes life was forever centered around his family. He was an extremely active and supportive dad. Gene found joy in coaching their teams in football, baseball, and his favorite basketball! He was additionally present and supported Hayley in her pageant competitions. Each year, Gene and his family would travel back to Ohio to visit family and enjoy the annual Fourth of July festivities.
Gene lived an amazing life! He loved sports, especially those representing Ohio State! Gene loved participating in golf leagues with friends, listening to music and having the companionship of mans best friend, the family dog! Gene also had an amazing personality. He was down to earth, supportive, and genuinely wanted the best for everyone. Gene had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh. He was a successful businessman, who always put his family first!
The legacy of Gene will remain in the hearts of those he loved the most, wife of 26 years, Tiffani; children, Nick, Hayley, Matt; parents, Tom and Pam Mullins; sister, Julie Mullins; nephew, Cody Schmidt; niece, Madison Schmidt; parents-in-law, Tom and Bonnie Schammel; other relatives and friends.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudy served and cared for the Mullins family.