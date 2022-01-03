Obituary for Geneva M. Waller

Geneva M. (Klepperich) Waller, age 68, of Chaska, passed away on Monday, Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, with Father Tim Wozniak officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Geneva was born February 25, 1953, in Shakopee, the son of Albert and Lucille (Klotz) Klepperich.
Geneva was a loyal employee at Gedney Pickle Factory in Chaska for over 30 years. She loved to read riddles and joke books and would spend hours copying them onto paper and mailing them to several family members and friends and they always included a lot of fun stickers. She collected various dolls and stuffed animals and thoroughly enjoyed watching Disney movies. She had a special place in her heart for Nico, a 5 lb. Yorkie that belonged to her niece Jennifer. Nico knew right where Geneva’s room was in Auburn Manor, and she just loved when he came for a visit. She enjoyed showing him off to the staff and even kept a photo of him and her on her room door.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lucille Klepperich; brother, William; sister, Barbara, and brother, Edward.
Geneva is survived by her loving family: brother, Richard (Julie) Klepperich of Webster; sisters, Virginia Kramer of Buffalo, Patricia (Ray) Pink of Shakopee, Marjorie (Peter) Van Sloun of Lakeville, Donna (Doug) Sohns of Brownton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services