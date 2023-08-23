Obituary for Genevieve (Jean) A. Ek

Genevieve (Jean) A. Ek, 81 years old, passed away peacefully at home, August 21, 2023.
Jean was born in Sheboygan, WI, on December 23rd, 1941, grew up in Racine, WI, and moved to Two Harbors in 1957. Jean remained in Two Harbors on her own accord after her family moved to Oregon, graduating from THHS in 1961, building her life around the positive relationships and the strong sense of belonging she felt surrounded by friends and the love of her life Harold. Jean and Harold married in Two Harbors on June 22, 1963. They moved to the Twin Cities and eventually landed in Chaska where they lived and raised their three children until retirement moving back to their hometown of Two Harbors.
Jean had a career in medical administration with Crossroads (Chaska) Medical Center where she worked her way up from receptionist to Executive Director. She was a kind-hearted and caring person who loved spending time with her family whenever she could along with being an avid reader and involved in her church community.
Jean is survived by her husband Harold of 60 years, daughters Adele Owens of Andover, Carrie (David) Lura of Chaska, and son, John Ek of Pasadena, CA; eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
We will miss Jeanne dearly and will carry on her legacy of kindness, caring, and love in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, Harold, and family request Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Jean Ek. Alzheimer‘s Association-Help Fight Alzheimer’s: https://act.alz.org/donate
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 29 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Two Harbors.
