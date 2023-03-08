Obituary for Genevieve Jenny Dahl

Genevieve “Jenny” Dahl of Prior Lake was called home to the Lord on Saturday March 4, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Prior Lake at 11 a.m. with Father Tom Walker presiding. A visitation will take place prior to the mass from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Jenny will be laid to rest at Credit River Cemetery following mass.
Jenny was born on July 3, 1933 to Albert and Margaret Feldman in Credit River Township, MN. Jenny was the third child of a family of seven children. She would often reminisce about her wonderful childhood and the many family memories from a life spent growing up on the farm. From driving the tractor and taking care of the turkeys, to riding with her Dad to the farmers market in St. Paul, there was never a want for something to do on the family farm. Her farming roots proved to be the foundation of her lifelong love of gardening. She had quite the green thumb when it came to keeping plants thriving. Jenny attended Lakeville High School and eventually graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1951. After graduating from High School, she was hired at the Prior Lake State Bank where she worked for several years before deciding to stay at home to raise her family. During those years she was very active as a volunteer at St. Michaels Catholic School, served at funeral luncheons, and was elected the Credit River Treasurer where she kept meticulous books .
In 1958, Jenny met her future husband, Bob Dahl while preparing for her sister Vinnie’s wedding to John Heller. Jenny and Bob were married on June 6, 1959 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Credit River. They called Credit River home for 62 wonderful years of marriage. She enjoyed raising her children, tending her garden, feeding her birds, and above all else, enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren with homemade jams, cookies, apple crisp and Christmas treats. Jenny was a devoted grandmother, and kept very busy attending all of the kids and grandkids sporting, choir, and theater events throughout the years.
As the organizer of the annual family vacation to Green Roof Lodge in Hackensack, MN, she and Bob enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren fish, swim, water ski and especially eat! Jenny was the true rock of the family, with such a strong faith. She was a truly dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
Jenny will be missed dearly by her children, Thomas (Janice) Dahl, Gregory Dahl, Mark (Shannon) Dahl, and Gretchen (Paul) Breyen; sisters, Theresa Feldman, Bernie Feldman and Alvina (John)Heller; grandchildren, Ryan (Kate), Justin (fiancé Stef), Joseph, Kalie, Laura, Catherine, Daniel; great-grand daughter Ella; special niece Maria (Dave) Fox and their kids Sam, Eric and Elizabeth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jenny is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dahl; parents, Albert and Margaret Feldman; siblings, Katherine Rabaey, Albert Feldman and Mary Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials will be donated in Jenny’s name to Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis and to St. Michael’s Catholic School in Prior Lake.
