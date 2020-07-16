Obituary for Genevieve L. Kohman

Genevieve L. (Jeurissen) Kohman, age 89 of Chanhassen, died June 28, 2020, born April 18, 1931.
Preceded in death by parents John and Elizabeth; husband of 69 years, Frank; sister, Dorothy; brothers, Alvin and Edward; sons, Jim and Ron.
Survived by daughters, Voni (Gary), Rosi (Mark), Kathy (Jim) and Judy; sister, Valencia, 12 GC and 11 GGC.
Due to Covid-19, a private memorial at the funeral home and a private Interment at Fort Snelling is planned, where masks will be required.
