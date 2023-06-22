Obituary for Genevieve Mesenbrink

Genevieve "Genny" Mesenbrink, age 86 of Belle Plaine, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Fr. Michael Kaluza and Deacon Mike Daly will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Shakopee at 2 p.m.
Genny was born in Lonsdale on August 3, 1936 to Frank and Rose (Wohnoutka) Chlan. She grew up in Lonsdale and graduated from New Prague High School. On March 2, 1957 she married Richard Dick Mesenbrink at Holy Redeemer Church in Montgomery.
Genny started her career in banking after high school. Soon after marriage, Dick and Genny lived in Germany while Dick was serving in the Army. They returned home to Minnesota and started their family. Genny was a wonderful homemaker while raising three daughters. Years later, she returned to work outside of the home, fulfilling many roles in banking. She had so much fun dancing to polka and waltz music at weekend dances with Dick. She loved to travel, play cards and visit with her family and friends. She was an avid cookbook collector and would read them endlessly. She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking wonderful meals. Genny made sure her family was never hungry and made sure they always knew how much she loved them.
Genny is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Mesenbrink, brothers Raymond and Milton (Rosie) Chlan, sisters Lillian (Wilfred) Thomas and Delphine (Virgil) Odette.
Genny is survived by her three daughters, Debra (Daniel) Kling of Hammond, WI, Pamela (Thomas) Cates of Belle Plaine, Cynthia (Robert) Coughlen of Savage; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Harriet Chlan, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.