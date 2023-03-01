Obituary for George B. Ware

George Burdick Ware, age 96, of Emerald Crest-Shakopee, formerly of Richfield, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
George was born in Eden Prairie, on September 2, 1926, the son of George A. and Lucia (Burdick) Ware. He was raised on Bush Lake, and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1944. George served in the United States Navy during WWII.
George married Vivian "Vicky" Cornell in 1949, and they raised their family in Richfield. He worked at Peterson Motor / Quality Mercury doing auto body repair. He was a man of many hobbies and interests, but mostly enjoyed drawing, doodling, walking in the woods, being with family and trips to the North Shore. George was a quiet, soft spoken, gentle man who never raised his voice. He never missed his kids or grandkids sporting events. George was loved by many and "dad" to many.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian "Vicky"; son, Scott; and grandson, Aaron Sather.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle "Shelley" (Steven) Sather; grandson, Kyle; sisters-in-law, Donna Rhodes and Clara Cornell; nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation Monday, March 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Ave., Richfield. Livestream will be provided by House of Prayer Lutheran Church. Interment will be held at a later date, with full military honors, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to Emerald Crest-Shakopee.
