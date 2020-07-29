Obituary for George F. Muenchow

George F. Muenchow, age 92, of Shakopee,, passed away peacefully under the compassionate and dignified care of the staff at Friendship Manor of Shakopee on July 27, 2020.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Ardie on February 1, 2008.
He is survived by sister, Shirley (Duane) Miedtke of Rochester; brother, Jim Muenchow of Winston-Salem, NC; children, Eric, Kurt, Todd (Tari) and Kristen (Darrin) Burdine; and six grandchildren.
George was born on March 24, 1928 to George H. and Lilli Muenchow in Fall Creek, WI. The family then moved to the Twin Cities in Minnesota. George attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with a master’s degree in Parks & Recreation Administration. While attending the U of M, in 1948, he served as the men’s Gopher Basketball Sr. Team Student Manager. He eventually became a member of the University’s “M” Club.
In 1954, George became the first Parks & Recreation Director in Shakopee. Aside from creating the park system, one of his many accomplishments was the development of the sand bottom pool at Lion’s Park. He is also remembered for the mobile puppet theater and crafts in the parks. His passion for sports helped him develop community youth sports programs. He retired after 34 years in December, 1990.
George, a Christian, was very involved in the Lutheran Church’s youth programs during his younger years. He volunteered his service in the Walther League in many capacities in local and national levels.
After retirement, George and Ardie lived on Lake Sanborn near Backus, MN. In the winter they were “snowbirds” on the Gulf Coast of Florida. After Ardie passed away, George continued this routine until recent years.
George was a respected member of all communities that he resided in and a very generous and giving man. His family loves him deeply and he will be missed.
Graveside service date to be determined.