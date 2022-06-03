Obituary for George L. Krtek

George Lyle Krtek, age 74, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
George was born on November 21, 1947 in New London, CT to George Edward and Anne Marie (Divelly) Krtek. George met Linda Attaway when she was 14 and they became childhood sweethearts who got married on June 21, 1969 in Charleston, SC. They spent 16 years living in Florida before moving to Minnesota. George retired from Delta Airlines after 36 years of service. He and Linda loved to travel and see different sites from beaches to mountains.
He loved to read, was a master at trivia and was an avid New York Yankees fan. George enjoyed watching and cheering on his children and grandchildren during their sports and other activities. His greatest joy was dedicating his life to his family. George was a wonderful husband, father and papa/grandpa who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
George is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; children, Lisa (Craig) Pundsack of Melrose and Michael (Danielle) Krtek of Elko; grandchildren, Cody (fiancée, Kaylee), Jake and Drew Pundsack and Sophie and Ryan Krtek. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Anne Krtek; and sister, Catherine White.
Private services are being held.
