Obituary for George M. Lahr

George Martin Lahr, age 64, of Savage, received his wings of eternal life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
George was born in Minneapolis on July 18, 1956 the son of Raymond Martin and Mary Agnes (Lodermeier) Lahr. He graduated from Benilde High School in St. Louis Park and married Maureen Coleman on February 14, 1976 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Minneapolis.
George lived an ordinarily extraordinary life. He spent his days faithfully loving God, his family, friends, and all of Gods creation. He showed his authentic, simple love through phone calls, hugs, advice, and tables full of food.
Despite a fantastic head of hair that was the envy of many, George wore a variety of hats so well. He was a devoted family man, a kind and fun-loving friend, trusted advisor, helpful neighbor and constant tinkerer. There was rarely a problem he couldnt solve with a tool in his garage or an anecdote from his past. He packed so much life into his 64 years.
George treated each day as a gift and a chance to connect with people, learn, and explore. He loved to travel and made memories visiting places around the globe - from New Zealand to Germany to South Africa to Alaska and Hawaii. George was also an avid birder, and his playful demeanor and self-deprecating wit made him a favorite in the local birding community. He was excitedly planning a birding trip to Ecuador in November with his daughter Kelly and several other local birding friends.
George is survived by his wife, Maureen; children, Sarah (Jason) Kuenle, Kelly (Matt) Martin and Christopher (fiancée, Violetta Ienina); grandchildren, Lara and Louis Kuenle; sisters, Katherine (Jim) Parker and Mary Ann (Jose) Rodriguez; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Paul; parents, Raymond and Mary.
Visitation is on Wednesday, May 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation is also on Thursday, May 6 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment is at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville. A recording of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt website. George was a life-long supporter of wildlife conservation efforts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Sax-Zim bog to protect critical habitat for owls and other species at saxzim.org.
