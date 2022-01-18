Obituary for George Meredith Crooks

George Meredith Crooks, age 67, a member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, journeyed to the Spirit World on Monday, January 10, 2022.
On August 22, 1954 in Yellow Medicine, MN George Crooks was born to parents Norman M. Crooks and Edith E. Crooks. He was the second youngest of their seven sons. During his childhood, George’s family lived in Granite Falls and Mendota before moving to the Twin Cities. He later graduated from Shakopee Highschool and continued his education at Dakota County Technical College. George worked many jobs over years, he worked for Cargill before becoming a surveyor and in casino management as part of Little Six Inc.
In 1979, George married Kim Cerise. George and Kim had two daughters, Rebecca and Tyanna. Although George and Kim parted ways, he remained a loving and dedicated father. George later married Kathleen McElligott and was blessed with Samantha. While George and Katie ended their marriage they remained close friends.
A charismatic man, George lived his life surrounded by those he loved—his family, friends, and pets. He laughed easily, loved deeply, and always treated others with kindness. No matter the situation, George was ready with a joke or a one-liner. His dry sense of humor even influenced the names of his pets…his golden retriever John “after the son he never had,” as well as Rat and Ricky his beloved cats.
In his free time, George enjoyed golfing, visiting the casino, and boating along the Minnesota River. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren and greatly anticipated the birth of his newest grandson this January.
After struggling with complications of Covid-19, George left his family’s side too soon. Yet he leaves an enduring legacy with his daughters, Rebecca (Dan) Crooks-Stratton, Tyanna (Damian) Crooks, Samantha (Dever) Crooks; grandchildren, Gabby, Lauren, Thomas, and Dire; brothers, Danny “Skipper” Crooks and Mike Crooks; many other loving relatives and friends.
George is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norman “Woody” Crooks, Stanley “Jim” Crooks, Alfred Crooks, and infant brother, Alec Crooks.
We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Abbott Northwestern hospital for their compassionate care.
