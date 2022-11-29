Obituary for George P. Luskey

George Patrick Luskey, age 74, of Shakopee, died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The visitation is Tuesday, November 29, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. Casketbearers will be Richard Huberty, Richard Johnson, Edward Luskey, Thomas Luskey, and Craig Young. The burial was at St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery, LeSueur at 3 p.m. following a lunch.
George was born June 12, 1948 in St. Paul, to George and Margaret (Murphy) Luskey. He graduated from LeSueur High School in 1966. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1971, serving as a security police during the Vietnam Conflict. On November 8, 1971 he married Bobbi Renquist at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Minneapolis. They had three children. They have been residents of Shakopee since 1973. George worked as a deputy sheriff for Scott County for 31 years, 1973 to 2004. He worked part-time for Carver County for awhile after retirement. He was a member of the First Minnesota Regiment, the LeSueur VFW, New Ulm Battery 1, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the LeSueur Historical Society. He was a Civil War buff, enjoyed pheasant hunting, coin collecting, and spending time studying his family lineage. His favorite pastime of all was being with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Tom and Ed, sisters, Georgiana Johnson, Margaret Melia and Anne Schmidt.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbi; children, George (Shelly) Luskey of Jordan, Patrick (Lisa) Luskey of New Prague, Nicki Luskey of Shakopee; grandchildren, Emily, Connor, Joshua, Greta and Nora; sister, Rita Schmahl of St. Peter; his beloved dogs, Patty and Kassie.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.