Obituary for George R. Algren

George Raymond Algren, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed on July 16, 2021.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Michael Catholic Church, in Prior Lake, with burial at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
George was born on December 5, 1938, to Raymond C. and Pearl M. (Conrady) Algren. Born and raised in West St. Paul, he grew up as an only child. As a boy, George spent countless hours at the family Algren Brothers Garage. As a family, they spent summers at their cabin on Candy Cove on Prior Lake. George graduated from U High in 1956 and furthered his education at the U of M, earning a degree in economics and a minor in geology.
After graduating from college in 1960, George spent 15 years in Human Resources for Control Data Corporation. He then opened PRO/AM Auto Parts (NAPA Auto Parts) and later accepted a position at NOREX, before returning to NAPA headquarters. At the age of 59, George retired due to health reasons.
George met Karen Grace Poquette and were married on June 25, 1960, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Richfield. They were parents to Lisa, Steve, and Paul. The Algren family first settled in Richfield, before moving to their new lake home on Prior Lake. George passed on to his children and grandchildren, his love of lake activities and camping, with annual vacations out west. After Karen passed, George married Harriet Hammons, in April of 2006, in Palma Valley, CA. Unfortunately, Harriet passed in January of 2020.
George is survived by children, Lisa (Robert) Kinsella, Steven (Jean) Algren, Paul (Susan) Algren; grandchildren, Steven (Kelsey) Kinsella, Michael (Kimberly) Kinsella, Ray Kinsella, Jeffrey (Lauren Wester) Algren, Rachel Algren, Jacob Algren, Zachary (Danielle) Algren, Mikaela Algren, Annie Algren; 4 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Preceded by wives, Karen and Harriet, and parents.
