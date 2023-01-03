Obituary for Georgette Kearin

Georgette Kearin, age 75, of Blaine, passed peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, January 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan. An additional visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with a celebration of life at 10 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 201 Hope Avenue, Jordan. Pastor Ted Vanderpan will preside. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Georgette’s memory to dementia research and Hope Lutheran Church.
Georgette Leona was born on July 4, 1947 in Red Wing. She was the oldest child born to Willard Albert Christ and Delores Emma Lydia (Winterfeldt) Gutzmer. From start to finish, Georgette’s life was centered around her family. Georgette was blessed to marry her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Robert “Bob” Kearin on June 25, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake, MN. Georgette loved to host and attend social gatherings, enjoyed cooking and baking and collecting things like beanie-babies. Georgette had a special talent for connecting with people and sharing her love with them.
She will be forever missed and loved by children, Kristin (Kraig) Anderson and Kurt (Stacey) Kearin; grandchildren, Tim (Britt) Anderson, Michael (Madison) Anderson, Ellie Kearin, Will Kearin and Quinn Kearin; great-granddaughter, Penelope Anderson; sister, Kathy McCann; other relatives and friends.
Reunited in Heaven with her husband of 45 1/2 years, Bob Kearin; father, Willard Gutzmer; mother, Delores Haynes; stepfathers, Max Haynes and John Nazaroff; sister, Dianna Schaffer; infant brothers, Jerry and Stanley; brother, Steven Gutzmer.
