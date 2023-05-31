Obituary for Georgiana A. Arlt

Georgiana Aurelia (Wellens) Arlt, age 98, a lifetime resident of Chaska, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Auburn Manor, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Georgiana was born to George and Margaret (Meuleners) Wellens, one of six children. They lived on a farm on Audubon Road, Chaska, which still exists today.
Georgiana was married for 71 years to Adrian 80 Arlt. They had eight children, 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 11 step-grandchildren/great-grandchildren.
She was healthy and happy, but the Lord called her home unexpectedly. She played cards for 4 hours the day before she passed where she declared her plan was to live to 100!
Georgiana loved her family and provided throughout life for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved hugs from all. Georgiana would help in any way she could with hands, heart, and support. She cherished 500 the most but also played Sheepshead, Crazy 8, 5 Crowns, Kings in Corner, Gin Rummy, or any card game with family and friends. She was a sharp and feisty card player to the end.
She traveled the world with many trips throughout the United States and internationally. She loved to travel to see out-of-state family. She loved watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play baseball, basketball, football, softball, soccer, tennis, dance recitals, and a couple cheerleaders perform too.
Significant highlights would be her entire family and their lives, travelling to Italy to watch a grandson play baseball, being a flower girl in a wedding at the age of 92 with over 36 MILLION online social media views and a broadcast interview with ABC World News with David Muir, and having an earring named after her, The Georgie, with The Burban House.
As family, we celebrated every holiday. Her favorite holiday was Christmas followed closely by Mothers Day, and her favorite song was Silent Night. She had a long-standing tradition of hosting cookie baking. She made sugar and gingerbread cookies with her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She gave up the reigns permanently at age 90, when the hosting was taken over by daughters and granddaughters and she just enjoyed watching and advising! We followed cookie baking with a traditional meal of goulash. She would give (or mail) each of her children and grandchildren a box of homemade cookies and candies each year.
Quiet days were spent reading books, newspapers, and church bulletins as well as watching the news or Chaska City Council meetings.
She was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, and Chaska American Legion Auxiliary.
Georgiana is survived by her loving children, Ron (Sandy) of Tucson, AZ, Jan Kuczaboski of Chaska, Dale (Mary) of Lakeville, Bruce (Dana) of Mankato, Joyce (Mike) Windschitl Hercules of Chaska, Mary Foley of Crystal, and Karen of Chaska.
Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Eric Arlt (Roxanne, Sabrina, Nathaniel, Annika), Andrea Booker (Blake, Brina, Brooke), Jason Arlt (Kristen), Kate Knudson (Dan Schafer), Kayla Erickson (Jorey, Toren, Royce, Maverick), Mike Arlt (Karen), Joe Arlt (Melissa, Ainsley, Adeline, Callan), John Arlt (Kara, Olivia, Chase), Sarah Wandrey (Paul, Evangeline), Allie Mosley (Kiel, MJ), Abby Mershon (Dustin, Capri, Smith), David Windschitl (Melissa, Mason, Brayden, McKenzie), Jill Dockter (Blaine, Miles), Krista Udermann (Matt, Brooklyn, Tenley), Nicole Hoffoss (John), Nana Varns (Sabine), Chris Foley, Heather Krause (Matt, Ava, Laney, Kellen), Mitchell Hercules (Kelli), and Blair Leigh (Derek, Piper, Dawson).
Survived by brother, LeRoy Wellens of Edina and sister-in-law, Dorothy Wellens of Wayzata.
Preceded in death by parents, George and Margaret; husband, Adrian; daughter, Sharon Knudson; sons-in-law, Dale Knudson and Tony Kuczaboski; great-granddaughter, Isla Marie Wandrey; brothers, Roman, Gordon, and Paul, and sister, Dorothy Welter.
A Mass of Christian Burial on June 1 at 11 a.m., Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Officiants Fr. Bob White of St. Victoria Parish Family and Fr. Tony VanderLoop of Guardian Angels Catholic Church. Interment at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
The family would like to thank Auburn Manor for their exceptional love, compassion, and care of our mother; the Eucharistic Ministers of St. Victoria Parish Family who brought Communion every Wednesday; Methodist Hospital Comfort Care Program, and Fr. Bob at St. Victoria coming off the ski slopes in February to give her the Last Rites.
Memorials to Guardian Angels Catholic Church, St. Victoria Parish Family, or Auburn Manor.
Funeral arrangements by
Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska.