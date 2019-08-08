Obituary for Georgina M. Krohn

Georgina “Jean” M. Krohn, age 86, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Eden Prairie.
Jean was born on July 28, 1933, in Shakopee, the daughter of Harven and Florence (Jansen) Petersen. She married Howard C. Krohn on September 27, 1952, in Shakopee. Jean enjoyed crocheting, needlework and embroidering, playing the card game Penny-Ante, cooking (she was famous for her potato salad), and she loved her family very much.
Jean is survived by her husband, Howard; son, Dave (Laurie); grandchildren, Stephanie (Luke) DeLaForest and Shawn Krohn; great-grandchildren, Blake, Kayda and Kolt DeLaForest; sisters, Arlene (Duane) Sager, Linda Eimermann, Monica Petersen and Jan Vohnoutka; brothers, Larry, Jim (Joann), Tom (Annie) and Terry Petersen; sister-in-law, Maddie Petersen; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Harven Butch Petersen.
Visitation is Friday, August 9, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all held at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Presiding is Reverend Erik Lundgren. Interment Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
