Obituary for Gerald A. Herrley

Gerald "Jerry" Allen Herrley, age 74, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Shakopee.
Jerry was born in Mankato, on July 20, 1948, the son of Bob and Georgetta (Headman) Herrley. He graduated from Mankato West High School in 1967, and then graduated from North Mankato Vo-Tech in 1969. Jerry honorably served in the US Navy from 1967-1969. He married Rolayne Roufs on January 17, 1970.
Jerry had worked as a supervisor at Canterbury Park and Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel, and also a semi driver at Quiring Trucking. He was a member of Disabled American Legion & Charter member of the North Mankato American Legion.
A very special thank you to Veteran's Medical Center, Minneapolis for all their wonderful Care.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rolayne; sons, Mike Herrley, Tony (Kristy) Herrley, and Nick Herrley; grandchildren, Dontae Herrley, Tommy Herrley, Jesse, Ian, and Madison Herrley, and Ashlyn Herrley; brothers, Bob (Mary) Herrley, Jack (Becky) Herrley, mother-in-law, Doloris Roufs; and sisters-in-law, Barb Herrley, Romelle (Harlan) Quast, Susan Roufs, and Mary Zernechel; and special friends, Bruce and Linda Orth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Georgetta Herrley; brother, Ron Herrley; grandparents; father-in-law, Cletus Roufs; brothers-in-law, Fred Roufs and Robin Zernechel.
Visitation Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Funeral Service at 1 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for Jerry's grandchildren's education fund.