Obituary for Gerald A. Trende

Gerald A. "Jerry" Trende, age 87, of Cologne, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service was Sunday, January 12 at 2 p.m. at the Waconia Moravian Church (209 East 2nd Street) in Waconia, Dr. Amy Gohdes-Luhman officiated. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at church. Interment Zoar Moravian Cemetery. Casket Bearers Jack Worm, Don Neubauer, Greg Trende, Jeff Trende, Jim Trende, Al Trende.
Gerald Albert Trende was born May 31, 1932, to Wilmar and Eleanor (Gohlke) Trende on his grandparents farm, near Cologne, MN, and was baptized by Rev. Swaberly at Zoar Moravian Church. He grew up in New Germany spending most of his summers on his grandparents farm until at age nine the family moved there permanently.
At 20 years of age Gerald spent 16 months of a two-year period in Korea serving in the U.S. Army. Two weeks after returning home he married the love of his life, Betty Williams, on December 4, 1954. From that day forward Betty was referred to by Gerald as his Toots.
Gerald farmed with his parents until 1962 when he and Betty purchased their own farm. They were meticulous farmers and loved the land, milking cows for 40 years. In the fall of the year he would come home from church and walk his corn fields. He loved to hunt and fish with his hunting dogs, claiming to never have owned a poor one. He spent many hunting seasons with his brothers in the duck blinds on the farm.
In Gerald and Betty's 30's they adopted Richard and Kimberly to create their family. For the next decade they hosted several exchange students from Ireland, and sponsored the education of a girl in the Philippines.
Gerald and Betty lived a good life together spending many years polka dancing and meeting good friends, whether in the milking parlor or on a ballroom floor. Gerald would say dancing with Betty was like driving a Cadillac.
After retiring in 1988, Gerald started a boat storage business, helped people finance real estate, and continued his passion for farming by working at Cross Creek Stables.
Gerald's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Good Samaritan Home for the wonderful hospice care at the end of his life.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son, Richard; parents, Wilmar and Eleanor Trende; sister, LaVonne (Ron) Maurine; brother, Dale Trende; brother-in-law, Paul Kopp.
Gerald is survived by his loving family: daughter, Kimberly Trende-Johnson of Sherman, SD; grandchildren, Colton Trende and fiancee, Stacy Veldkamp, Dakota Johnson, Noel Johnson; sisters and brother-in-law Donna Kopp of Lakeville, Carol and Gerald Williams of New Prague; brothers and sisters-in-law, Al and Lonnie Trende of Shakopee, Jim and Colleen Trende of Watertown, Kathy Trende of Osakis; special friend, Marion; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
