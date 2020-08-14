Obituary for Gerald E. Poppler

Gerald Edwin Poppler, age 82, of Chaska, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his family farm surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia, Father Stan Mader was celebrant of the Mass; visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church on Wednesday; interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Casket Bearers Russ Poppler, Dave Poppler, William Schroeder Jr., Paul Eder, Tom Schmieg, Jacob Wolkenhauer. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia. Covid precautions and restrictions including social distancing observed. The service will be live-streamed and recorded. Please contact the family if you would like either.
Gerald was born on the Poppler family farm November 22, 1937 in Laketown Township, the son of Francis and Theresa (Bovy) Poppler. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Gerald was entrenched in the farm from a young age. With being one of 11 children, dad wore many hats over the years. Dad’s grandfather Francis Xavier Poppler homesteaded the farm around 1867.
Upon graduating from high school, he entered the United States Army where he served in Colorado by handling unit mail for about two years.
After discharge, he returned home to work and operate the family farm and to take care of his mother, Theresa. Over the years, immediate and extended family members spent time working on the farm, helping cook with grandma, tending to the dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens and hogs. They also did plenty of exploring, developing of friendships, and creating fond memories to last a lifetime.
As a young man, dancing was one of his favorite past times. This is how he met the love of his life, Geraldine. They met at a Catholic Singles Group and were united in marriage on April 20, 1974 at St. Boniface of Hastings. Between working on the farm and mom working part-time at the bakery, they started a family. Raising three beautiful, hardworking children was one of Gerald’s most cherished accomplishments.
As the children grew up, Gerald became actively involved in St. Joseph’s Church, Knights of Columbus, and Catholic United Financial. One could find him supporting local events, playing cards or bingo with anyone who would sit, enjoying polka music in the park, and of course farming or mowing his lawn.
After semi-retiring and selling the dairy cattle, dad supported the family with various jobs over the years. Minnetonka schools enjoyed his custodial work for many years, as did Culligan Water Company, and Sam's Club, to name a few.
The farm held a special spot in dad’s heart as the family grew he watched his grandchildren enjoy the farm and what it had to offer. Gerald’s dying wish was twofold: keep the farm in the family name and to take his final breaths in the farmhouse. We were able to help him live out his wishes, as he was surrounded by his wife, his children, and their spouses.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Theresa Poppler; sisters, Rose Meuwissen, Frances (Ray) Schmieg, Kathy Quast, Marcella “Sally” (Florian) Eder; brother Richard (Arlene) Poppler, sister-in-law Barb Poppler; brother-in-law Bill Schroeder.
Gerald is survived by his loving family: wife Geraldine; children Michael (Maria) Poppler of Kasson; Marcus (Jennifer) Poppler of Racine, WI, Genny (Jim) Chase of Prior Lake; grandchildren Jacob Wolkenhauer, Garett Wolkenhauer, Mahala Wolkenhauer, Paul Wolkenhauer, Elliot Poppler, Alex Poppler, Joseph Poppler, Levi Poppler, Triton Chase, Aveta Chase; sisters Laura Schroeder of Norwood Young America, Barbara (Robert) Larson of Minneapolis, Sister Mary Ann Poppler SCC of Willmette, IL; brothers Charlie Poppler of Watertown, Leander (Chrys) Poppler of Bloomington; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Eugene Meuwissen of Chaska, Merlin Quast of Chaska, Donald Bauer of Hastings, Robert (Nancy) Bauer of Hastings, Monica Milner of Gillette, WY; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
