Obituary for Gerald “Jerry” Simmering

A resident of Prior Lake since 1982, Gerald “Jerry” Simmering, age 88 passed away on July 18, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (5634 Luther Rd SE, Prior Lake.) The Reverend Greg DeMuth will preside. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Urn bearers will be all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Prior Lake.
On October 20, 1933, in Fairmont, MN, Jerry was born to parents William and Adela Simmering. He grew up on the family farm in Fairmont. Jerry was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Wilbert, MN. He attended the parochial school in Wilbert. Jerry attended Fairmont High School and graduated in 1951. In 1957, Jerry started working for the telephone company, until he retired in 1993. Jerry then worked part-time at Donaldson Inc., until year 2000.
On September 25, 1959, Jerry married Darlene Grapevine. They had three children, Jay, Jenny, and Jason. As time went on Jerry and Darlene were blessed with ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jerrys family was always the center of his life. He was a constant role model for his kids and grandkids. Even though he didnt always know the rules, Jerry rarely missed a sporting event while his kids and grandkids grew up, sometimes traveling across the country to do so. His grandkids never hesitated to stop by to visit grandma and grandpa, even without their parents. Jerry also taught his family many of his talents and skills, including his woodworking skills, how to repair things, and how to work hard. He would drop everything to help, mowing lawns, working on projects, and running homework assignments that got left on the counter to his grandkids. He even passed on his Simmering Scowl to his family, his version of a smile.
Jerry was also dedicated to his faith. He called his children every Saturday to chat and remind them to go to church in the morning. He had a private, but strong faith, and spent many hours dedicated to reading his bible and sharing verses with his family. Living in Prior Lake for 40 years, Jerry was active in his church and in his community with Darlene.
A craftsman, a role model, and a giving, humble man, Jerry will be forever loved and greatly missed by his wife, Darlene; children, Jay (Georgia) Simmering, Jenny (Doug) Nelson, Jason (Erin) Simmering; grandchildren, Nicholas (Leslie) Nelson, Brittany Nelson, Benjamin Nelson, Sasha St. Martin, Anthony (Margareth) Simmering, Alexander Simmering, Wyatt Simmering, Jemma Simmering, Brody Simmering, and Cashel Simmering; great-grandchildren, Iyanna Chapman, Danai Crimmon, Carter Nelson; and other relatives and friends.
There to welcome Jerry home are his parents, William and Adela; and brother, Howard Simmering.
