Obituary for Gerald L. Schneider

Gerald Leonard Schneider, age 85, of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, June 8, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m., all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The inurnment will take place later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Gerald was born June 15, 1934 in Minneapolis to Leonard and Frances (Notermann) Schneider, one of seven children. He attended St. Victoria Catholic School in Victoria and graduated from Guardian Angels Parochial School, Chaska, in 1952. Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1952-1955 during the Korean Conflict. In 1959 Gerald married Nancy Mitchell at St. Huberts Catholic Church in Chanhassen. They had five children. He was employed at Northern States Power (later Excel Energy) for 28 years, retiring in 1992 as an engineer. He was a resident of Clear Lake, MN, for 14 years, prior to moving back to Chaska. He enjoyed camping and fishing trips with his family and feeding dog treats to the neighborhood dogs on his scooter rides.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Ed Schneider, Leander and Adeline Schneider, Victor and Evelyn Schneider, Father Fred Schneider, Father Conran Schneider OFM, Anne and Jerome Dauwalter.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy; children, Greg (Greta) of Cologne, Monica (Keith) Peterson of Cambridge, Dale of Belle Plaine, Rich (Julie) of Kasson, Julie (Tom) Smith of Faribault; 14 grandchildren, Bruce Schneider, Kelli Schneider, Madelynn Street, Clint Street, Hannah Schneider, Ellen Schneider, Erika Schneider, Nathan Stai, Amy (Derek) Wellberg, Andrew Stai, Jonathan Didier, Brian Didier, Bethany (Ethan) Scott and Matthew Didier; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Emily, Ava, Lauren, Isaac and Selah; sister-in-law, Kay Schneider of N. St. Paul; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chaska.