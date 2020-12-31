Obituary for Gerald Pauly

Gerald “Jerry” Pauly, age 76, of Jordan, entered eternal peace on December 29, 2020, at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 5, at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Masks required and guests may arrive after 10:30 a.m. or join via live streaming, by visiting sjbjordan.org and clicking on the live stream tab. Jerry will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Gerald Albert was born on September 5, 1944, in Shieldsville, MN, to Quentin and Luella (Theis) Pauly and was raised in St. Joe, in rural Jordan. He married Ramona Ruschke (Soeffker) on June 2, 1973, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Jerry was always committed to his family and loved them unconditionally.
Most of Jerry’s career was spent working for Thermal King for over 21 years. Prior to Thermal King, he farmed, worked at Crystal Sugar, Belle Plaine Sales Bar and in later years part time catering weddings and banquets at the Cologne Pavilion.
Jerry and Ramona enjoyed traveling with their Thermal King friends. He loved to play the slot machines and gather with friends at Clancy’s Bar and Grill. Jerry especially relished being active in Jayson’s racing and demolition events.
Forever loved, Jerry will be sadly missed by wife of 47 years, Ramona; children, Jayson (Cyndi) Pauly, Kim Soeffker (Franc Garcia), Kelli Williams, Karri (Roman) Symanitz, Kent (Mary Beth) Soeffker; grandchildren, Randy Symanitz, Ben (Jenna) Symantiz, Joe Symantiz, Aaron Williams, Mariah Williams, Emily Soeffker, Allison Soeffker, Donavon Soeffker, Patrick Garcia; siblings, Sally Pauly, Richard (Sharon) Pauly, Sandy (Nathan) Wittenberg; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Jerry home in Heaven is his grandson, Michael Symanitz; parents; brothers, Roger Pauly, and Donald Pauly.
