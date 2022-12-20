Obituary for Gerald R. Sandey

Gerald R. Sandey, age 84, of Jordan, entered eternal life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, in Minneapolis.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, with an additional visitation on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 am, at St. Patrick of Cedar Lake Township Catholic Church, 24425 Old Highway 13 Blvd, Jordan. Father Michael Miller will preside, with pall bearers of Mitchell Sandey, Nolan Sandey, Calvin Sandey, Eric Michels, Alex Sandey and Scott Sandey. Gerald will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
Gerald lived a full life committed to his family, his friends, and his beloved Jordan community. This was apparent in his community involvement, dreams, love of socializing, and deep faith. Gerald Raymond was born on June 29, 1938, in Minneapolis, to Raymond and Marie (Trulen) Sandey. The oldest of four, he grew up in South Minneapolis, where Gerald graduated from Roosevelt High School, in 1956. He then furthered his education earning an associate degree at the U of M.
After college, Gerald enlisted into the United States Navy. He had a dream of flying jets. On January 25, 1961, his adventures began, in flight training, and later achieved Flying Solo. Unfortunately, Gerald had a traumatic car accident and could no longer serve. He was honorably discharged on February 14, 1962.
As a young boy, Gerald dreamt of being a farmer. He often rode his bike to South St. Paul to watch the cattle being handled at the stockyards. Later, Gerald also helped at the University of Minnesota with barn chores. This lifelong dream came true, in 1962, when he purchased a farm in rural Jordan. He relished tending to the crops and beef cattle throughout the years. It was on this same farm, Gerald shared his passion and life with his bride, Anna Mae Wendling. They were married on February 20, 1965, at St. John Catholic Church, in Independence, IA. Gerald and Anna soon were blessed with two sons, Chad and Raymond. Raising a family and farming completed his lifelong dream of farm life. In 2001, his son, Chad purchased the farm and is now continuing the legacy.
Besides family and farming, Geralds dedication ran deep within the Jordan community. For 42 years, he enjoyed promoting the value of the city to potential residents, through Sandey Real Estate Service. Often, Gerald would load prospective buyers in his car and drive around the community highlighting all that Jordan had to offer best known as Gerry Tours. He worked side by side with wife Anna and later, son Raymond, and built a very successful real estate business. Gerald was involved with the Commercial Club, Lions Club, President of the Spring Lake-Prior Lake Watershed and a founding member of the Jaycees. He was also very active at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for decades, as a sacristan, lector, usher, and greeter.
On May 31, 2004, Gerald’s life changed with the passing of Anna. It took him some time to learn all the different ways she supported him in his personal and business life. After retiring, Gerald helped his family, by stopping at Chad and Ray’s homes to walk the dogs, check on the cattle, and just making sure things were OK. Throughout his life, Gerry often met for coffee to catch up with the latest news. He also stopped by the local watering holes to visit with people, his conversations will be greatly missed!
The legacy of Gerald now lives on in the sons he loved, Chad (Emily) Sandey, Ray (Rhonda) Sandey; grandchildren, Mitchell (Breanna) Sandey, Nolan Sandey, Calvin Sandey, Eric (Mei) Michels, Alex (Sara) Sandey; great grandchildren, Arya Michels, Jaymie Sandey; siblings, Jim Sandey, Diane Lehman, Tim (Patti) Sandey; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Gerald in eternal peace is his wife, Anna; infant son, Jon Karl Sandey; parents, Raymond and Marie and brother-in-law; Gary Lehman.
