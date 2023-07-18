Obituary for Gerald W. Lattery

Gerald W. Lattery, age 75, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Providence Place in Minneapolis.
Gerald was born on August 21, 1947, in Prior Lake, the son of Melborne and Isabelle (Muelken) Lattery.
Gerald leaves behind his son, Ron and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; his grandchildren who were the light of his life, Charles Cattnach, Justin Lattery, Isabella (Oshane) Spence, and Tess Lattery; great grandsons, Garret and Siler; and longtime companion, Dottie Bossen.
He is reunited with his youngest grandchild, Ronald James "Tre" Lattery; and his parents, Melborne and Isabelle.
Gerald lived a long life surround by those he loved. After his years in the Navy, Gerald spent his life pursuing his passion, cooking. He loved coffee and Peanut M&M's. When he was not in the kitchen he was spending time with his family or watching his favorite sports team the Minnesota Twins.
Visitation is on Friday, July 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
