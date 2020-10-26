Obituary for Geraldine E. Grapentine

Geraldine E. “Gerry” (Rolf) Grapentine, age 88, of Chaska, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
There will be private family Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 28, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak St., Chaska. Masks required, due to Covid-19, no visitation or reception. The burial is at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Cologne. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association. Gerry’s family thanks the entire staff at Auburn Manor for their excellent, loving care these last eight years.
Gerry was born on September 18, 1932 in Norwood, to Martin J.H. and Esther (Harms) Rolf, the oldest of three daughters. On November 5, 1954 she married Wilbert Grapentine at Zion Lutheran Church, Benton Township, Cologne. Gerry had been active in her church in guild and choir in her younger years.
Preceded in death by husband, Wilbert; parents, Martin J.H. and Esther Rolf; brothers-in-law, LeRoy Johnson and Roger Dammann.
Survivors include her two sisters, Marlys Johnson and Carol Dammann; niece, Jan (Jon) Sloan; nephew, Paul (MaryAnn) Dammann; two grand nephews, Jacob (Katie) and Matthew (Keely) Dammann; two great grand nephews, Deacon and Nash Dammann.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.