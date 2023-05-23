Obituary for Geraldine M. Schmitz

Geraldine "Gerry" Mary (Wolff) Schmitz, age 86, of Chaska, formerly of Shakopee, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2023 at her home.
Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, May 23, 11 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Fourth and Oak Street, Chaska. The visitation was on Monday, May 22, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Casketbearers were Dan, Jennifer, Tracy, Joe, Jacob, Aiden, Aryia and Katelyn. The burial was at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver.
Gerry was born July 2,1936 in Carver, to Henry and Hilma (Herrmann) Wolff, the sixth of twelve children. She grew up in Carver, and later married Paul Schmitz on January 7, 1956 at St. Marys Catholic Church in Shakopee. They had four children. She enjoyed many camping trips with her family and later she and Paul would spend their summers camping at Loretta Lynns Ranch in Nashville, TN and as well as visiting Graceland and spending time at casinos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul (2004); parents, Henry and Hilma Wolff; brothers and sisters, Clinton, Heiron Smiley, Marcie, Elvira, Arvella, Judy and Roger.
Survivors include her children, Deborah, Rena, David and Daniel (Jennifer); grandchildren, Tracy (Joe), Tim and Shannon; great grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden, Aryia, Katelyn; brothers and sisters, Henry Jr., Eileen, Pam and Jim; other relatives and friends.
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska